Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This provider of media and mobile communication products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote



Digital Turbine'sshares gained 20.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500's fall of -5.4%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This designer and developer of power semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Price and Consensus

Price and Consensus

price-consensus-chart | Quote



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's shares gained 21.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.  (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote



ACADIA's shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: APPS , AOSL , ACAD


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar