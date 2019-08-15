Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This provider of media and mobile communication products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine'sshares gained 20.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500's fall of -5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This designer and developer of power semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's shares gained 21.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA's shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

