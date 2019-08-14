Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): This brewing companyhas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Anheuser-Busch's shares gained 8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap's shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Aerojet's shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA's shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

