Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): This brewing companyhas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Anheuser-Busch's shares gained 8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V.  (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap's shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Aerojet's shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.  (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA's shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BUD , AJRD , AER , ACAD


