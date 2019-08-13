Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Aegion Corporation (AEGN): This provider of technologies used to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructurehas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Aegion's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of academic, consumer and business products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ACCO's shares gained 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Aerojet's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This explorer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold's shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

