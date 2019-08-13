Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Aegion Corporation (AEGN): This provider of technologies used to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructurehas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Aegion Corporation Price and Consensus
Aegion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Aegion Corporation Quote
Aegion's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aegion Corporation Price
Aegion Corporation price | Aegion Corporation Quote
ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of academic, consumer and business products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Acco Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Acco Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Acco Brands Corporation Quote
ACCO's shares gained 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Acco Brands Corporation Price
Acco Brands Corporation price | Acco Brands Corporation Quote
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Quote
Aerojet's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. price | Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Quote
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This explorer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.
Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote
Alamos Gold's shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alamos Gold Inc. Price
Alamos Gold Inc. price | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): Free Stock Analysis ReportAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis ReportAegion Corporation (AEGN): Free Stock Analysis ReportAcco Brands Corporation (ACCO): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.