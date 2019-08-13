Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Aegion Corporation (AEGN): This provider of technologies used to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructurehas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Aegion's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of academic, consumer and business products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ACCO's shares gained 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Aerojet's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This explorer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold's shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

