Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical companyhas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA's shares gained 12% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): This developer of innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Biogen's shares gained 0.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap's shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This explorer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold's shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

