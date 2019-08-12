Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical companyhas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote



ACADIA's shares gained 12% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote



Biogen Inc. (BIIB): This developer of innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Biogen Inc. Price and Consensus

Biogen Inc. Price and Consensus

Biogen Inc. price-consensus-chart | Biogen Inc. Quote



Biogen's shares gained 0.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Biogen Inc. Price

Biogen Inc. Price

Biogen Inc. price | Biogen Inc. Quote



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



AerCap's shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. price | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This explorer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



Alamos Gold's shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price

Alamos Gold Inc. Price

Alamos Gold Inc. price | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BIIB , AGI , AER , ACAD


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar