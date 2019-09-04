Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) : This owner and acquirer of high quality transportation equipment and infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.2%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL): This distributor of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This logistics and marketing assets operator for crude oil, intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.

Foresight Energy LP (FELP): This producer of thermal coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 29.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

