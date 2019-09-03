Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) : This retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This cigarette manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): This global measurement and data analytics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.4%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This broadband and business communications provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 38.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

