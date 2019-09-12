Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.67%.

The AES Corporation (AES): This diversified power generation and utility company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of apparel, accessories and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.95%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust and national direct lender has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.08%, compared with the industry average of 4.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.61%.

