Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company dividend-yield-ttm | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote



The AES Corporation (AES): This diversified power generation and utility company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

The AES Corporation Price and Consensus

The AES Corporation Price and Consensus

The AES Corporation price-consensus-chart | The AES Corporation Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

The AES Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The AES Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The AES Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | The AES Corporation Quote



The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of apparel, accessories and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.95%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.  (ABR): This real estate investment trust and national direct lender has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.08%, compared with the industry average of 4.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.61%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.



Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BMY , BKE , AES , ABR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?