Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:

Vector Group Ltd.( VGR ) : This cigarettes manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.1% over the last 60 days.

Vector Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Vector Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Vector Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Vector Group Ltd. Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.6%.

Vector Group Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vector Group Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vector Group Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Vector Group Ltd. Quote



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote



Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Westpac Banking Corporation Price and Consensus

Westpac Banking Corporation Price and Consensus

Westpac Banking Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westpac Banking Corporation Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.1%.

Westpac Banking Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westpac Banking Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westpac Banking Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Westpac Banking Corporation Quote



Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waddell &amp; Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waddell &amp; Reed Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.     

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.  

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WDR , WBK , VGR , APAM


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?