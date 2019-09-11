Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:

Vector Group Ltd.( VGR ) : This cigarettes manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.6%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.1%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

