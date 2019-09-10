Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:
BCE Inc.( BCE ) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
BCE, Inc. Price and Consensus
BCE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCE, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5%.
BCE, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BCE, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCE, Inc. Quote
CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL): This wholesale distributor of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and Consensus
CrossAmerica Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.
CrossAmerica Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
CrossAmerica Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote
Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
ORIX Corporation (IX): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus
Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2%.
Orix Corp Ads Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orix Corp Ads dividend-yield-ttm | Orix Corp Ads Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportOrix Corp Ads (IX): Free Stock Analysis ReportGreat Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC): Free Stock Analysis ReportCrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL): Free Stock Analysis ReportBCE, Inc. (BCE): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research