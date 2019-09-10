Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

BCE Inc.( BCE ) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL): This wholesale distributor of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

ORIX Corporation (IX): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2%.

