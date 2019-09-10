Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

BCE Inc.( BCE ) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL): This wholesale distributor of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

ORIX Corporation (IX): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2%.

This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: IX , GECC , CAPL , BCE


