Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 28th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) : This investor in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.5%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote



CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.4%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Quote



City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): This investor in high-quality office properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

City Office REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7%.

City Office REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

City Office REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

City Office REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote



CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW): This diversified government solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Corrections Corp. of America Price and Consensus

Corrections Corp. of America Price and Consensus

Corrections Corp. of America price-consensus-chart | Corrections Corp. of America Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

Corrections Corp. of America Dividend Yield (TTM)

Corrections Corp. of America Dividend Yield (TTM)

Corrections Corp. of America dividend-yield-ttm | Corrections Corp. of America Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corrections Corp. of America (CXW): Free Stock Analysis Report

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR): Free Stock Analysis Report

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CXW , CORR , CIO , ABR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar