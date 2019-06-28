Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) : This investor in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.5%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.4%.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): This investor in high-quality office properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7%.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW): This diversified government solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

