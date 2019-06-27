Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.47%, compared with the industry average of 4.19%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE): This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Allete, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allete, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allete, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.41%.

Allete, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Allete, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Allete, Inc. Quote

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.37%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.94%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>