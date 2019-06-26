Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Xperi Corporation (XPER) : This developer of audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Tessera Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.8%.

Tessera Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP): This operator of utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): This company that engages in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.

ONEOK, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG): This provider of advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

