Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
Xperi Corporation (XPER) : This developer of audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.8%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP): This operator of utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): This company that engages in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG): This provider of advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
