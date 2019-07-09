Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC(OAK) : This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.9%.

SemGroup Corporation (SEMG): This transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3%.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

