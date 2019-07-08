Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.61%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.08%, compared with the industry average of 4.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.61%.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.35%, compared with the industry average of 8.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.21%.

Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

