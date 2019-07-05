Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Salem Media Group, Inc.( SALM ) : This multimedia company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.5%.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This fuel storage and transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This digital in-theater network operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

