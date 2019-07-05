Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Salem Media Group, Inc.( SALM ) : This multimedia company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.5%.

Salem Media Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Salem Media Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Capitala Finance Corp. Price and Consensus

Capitala Finance Corp. price-consensus-chart | Capitala Finance Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Capitala Finance Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capitala Finance Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Capitala Finance Corp. Quote

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This fuel storage and transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus

Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

Green Plains Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Green Plains Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This digital in-theater network operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. Price and Consensus

National CineMedia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.

National CineMedia, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National CineMedia, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>