Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.25%, compared with the industry average of 4.31%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.61%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.85%, compared with the industry average of 8.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.45%.

Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

