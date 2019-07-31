Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.00%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.95%.
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): This publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.89%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This investor in a diverse range of financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.56%.
Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.
