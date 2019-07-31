Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.00%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.95%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote



Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): This publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.89%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote



Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This investor in a diverse range of financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.56%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote



Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlantica Yield PLC Price and Consensus

Atlantica Yield PLC Price and Consensus

Atlantica Yield PLC price-consensus-chart | Atlantica Yield PLC Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

Atlantica Yield PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantica Yield PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantica Yield PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantica Yield PLC Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlantica Yield PLC (AY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: EFC , CWEN , BKE , AY


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar