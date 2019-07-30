Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.75%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.2%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.96%, compared with the industry average of 8.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC): This owner and developer of high-quality student housing communities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

