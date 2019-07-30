Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.75%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.2%.
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.96%, compared with the industry average of 8.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.37%.
American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC): This owner and developer of high-quality student housing communities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.
Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.
