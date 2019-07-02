Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

BHP Group (BBL): This explorer and developer of oil and gas propertieshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.19%.

Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

