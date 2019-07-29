Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
Ellington Financial LLC (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 11.56%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): This owner and operator of contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.89%.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.88%, compared with the industry average of 5.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.05%.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
