Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 11.56%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): This owner and operator of contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.89%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.88%, compared with the industry average of 5.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.05%.

