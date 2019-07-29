Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 11.56%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): This owner and operator of contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.89%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.88%, compared with the industry average of 5.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.05%.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity

Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.

Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.

See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>