Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P.(HEP) : This petroleum product and crude pipelines operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 7.6%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This wealth and asset management solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Manulife Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Manulife Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Manulife Financial Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

Manulife Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Manulife Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Manulife Financial Corp Quote

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Sun Life Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.7%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.2%.

KB Financial Group Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

KB Financial Group Inc dividend-yield-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>