Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P.(PAGP) : This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 6.1%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): This contracted clean energy projects manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM): This midstream assets operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.3%.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL): This statutory trust that receives profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

