Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P.(PAGP) : This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 6.1%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): This contracted clean energy projects manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM): This midstream assets operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.3%.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL): This statutory trust that receives profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

