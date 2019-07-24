Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) : This apparel and accessories retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4%.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.1%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): This chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.8%.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): This footwear and accessories retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

