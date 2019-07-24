Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) : This apparel and accessories retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.1%.

Big Lots, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): This chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.8%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): This footwear and accessories retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

DSW Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

DSW Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

