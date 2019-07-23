Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : This operator of renewable energy and thermal infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.9%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote



NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): This manager of contracted clean energy projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote



P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT): This engineered materials manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Glatfelter Price and Consensus

Glatfelter Price and Consensus

Glatfelter price-consensus-chart | Glatfelter Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.3%.

Glatfelter Dividend Yield (TTM)

Glatfelter Dividend Yield (TTM)

Glatfelter dividend-yield-ttm | Glatfelter Quote



BHP Billiton plc (BBL): This acquirer and developer of natural resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus

BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus

BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Glatfelter (GLT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Billiton PLC (BBL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NEP , GLT , CWEN , BBL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar