Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : This operator of renewable energy and thermal infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.9%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): This manager of contracted clean energy projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT): This engineered materials manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Glatfelter Price and Consensus

Glatfelter price-consensus-chart | Glatfelter Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.3%.

Glatfelter Dividend Yield (TTM)

Glatfelter dividend-yield-ttm | Glatfelter Quote

BHP Billiton plc (BBL): This acquirer and developer of natural resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus

BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>