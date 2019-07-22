Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) : This retailer of casual apparel and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This personal care products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP): This producer of salt and chemical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI): This petrochemical products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.8%.

