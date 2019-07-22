Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) : This retailer of casual apparel and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This personal care products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP): This producer of salt and chemical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI): This petrochemical products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.8%.

