Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE): This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.41%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.43%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.24%, compared with the industry average of 4.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.54%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

