Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 1st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE): This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.41%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.43%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.24%, compared with the industry average of 4.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.54%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

