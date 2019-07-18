Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): This provider of communications, information, and entertainment products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4.55%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): This multi-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

BHP Group (BBL): This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.19%.

