Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): This provider of communications, information, and entertainment products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4.55%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): This multi-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

BHP Group (BBL): This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.19%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

