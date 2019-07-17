Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.73%, compared with the industry average of 5.27%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 6.05%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): This company that is engaged in theatrical exhibition business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.

BHP Group (BBL): This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.19%.

