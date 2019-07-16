Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY): This owner and operator of hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Extended Stay America, Inc. Price and Consensus

Extended Stay America, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Extended Stay America, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.98%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4.22%.

Extended Stay America, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Extended Stay America, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Extended Stay America, Inc. Quote

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): This company that is engaged in theatrical exhibition business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

