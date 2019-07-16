Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th

By Zacks Equity Research

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY): This owner and operator of hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.98%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4.22%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): This company that is engaged in theatrical exhibition business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

