Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:
BHP Group (BBL): This explorer and developer of oil and gas propertieshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus
BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.19%.
BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.74%, compared with the industry average of 5.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.05%.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): This multi-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Wall Street's Next Amazon
Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.
Click for details >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis ReportPlains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): Free Stock Analysis ReportBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis ReportBHP Billiton PLC (BBL): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research