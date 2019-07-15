Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

BHP Group (BBL): This explorer and developer of oil and gas propertieshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 5.19%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.74%, compared with the industry average of 5.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.05%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): This multi-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

