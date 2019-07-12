Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P.(PAGP) : This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 5%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 6.1%.

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

TOTAL S.A. (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.

SemGroup Corporation (SEMG): This transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.2%, compared with the industry average of 5.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

