Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P.(PAGP) : This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 5%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 6.1%.

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

TOTAL S.A. (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.

SemGroup Corporation (SEMG): This transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.2%, compared with the industry average of 5.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

