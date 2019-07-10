Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : This company that is engaged in theatrical exhibition business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.9%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): This amusement and water parks operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.8%.

Extended Stay America, Inc. Paired Shares (STAY): This hotels operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB): This branded consumer products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 0.5%.

