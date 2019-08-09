Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : This homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.8%.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO): This software company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This company that engages in pipeline transportation of crude oil has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

