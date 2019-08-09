Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : This homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.8%.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

TiVo Corporation (TIVO): This software company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

TiVo Corporation Price and Consensus

TiVo Corporation price-consensus-chart | TiVo Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

TiVo Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

TiVo Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | TiVo Corporation Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This company that engages in pipeline transportation of crude oil has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. Price and Consensus

Verizon Communications Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verizon Communications Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

Verizon Communications Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Verizon Communications Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Verizon Communications Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Wall Street's Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>