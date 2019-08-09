Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : This homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.8%.
TiVo Corporation (TIVO): This software company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This company that engages in pipeline transportation of crude oil has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.
