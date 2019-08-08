Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) : This midstream energy assets operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 6%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL): This motor fuels distributor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.6%.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL): This statutory trust that profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 10.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

