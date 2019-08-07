Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

GameStop Corp. (GME) : This electronics retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 39.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 7.5%.

BHP Group (BBL): This mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.8%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND): This operator of hotel brands has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.7%.

