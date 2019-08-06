Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

First American Financial Corporation(FAF) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

MPLX LP (MPLX): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

