Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

First American Financial Corporation(FAF) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.5%.

MPLX LP (MPLX): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
MPLX , MFC , FAF , APAM


