Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) : This global asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.7%.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR): This hotel-focused REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): This investment firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.3%.

