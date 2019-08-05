Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) : This global asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.7%.

Legg Mason, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Manning & Napier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manning & Napier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manning & Napier, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Manning & Napier, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Manning & Napier, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Manning & Napier, Inc. Quote

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR): This hotel-focused REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Quote

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): This investment firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Price and Consensus

Franklin Street Properties Corp. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Street Properties Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.3%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Franklin Street Properties Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>