Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) : This dry cargo vessels operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 13.9%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This owner of containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): This measurement and data analytics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.4%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

