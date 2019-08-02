Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): This theatrical exhibition company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): This publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.89%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.73%, compared with the industry average of 8.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.45%.

Atlantica Yield plc (AY): This owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

