Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Ennis, Inc.(EBF) : This envelope manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4.3%.

Foresight Energy LP (FELP): This producer of thermal coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 27.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID): This steel production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

