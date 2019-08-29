Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Ennis, Inc.(EBF) : This envelope manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 4.3%.

Foresight Energy LP (FELP): This producer of thermal coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 27.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID): This steel production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

