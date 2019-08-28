Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of apparel, accessories and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.95%.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.95%, compared with the industry average of 8.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust and national direct lender has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.32%, compared with the industry average of 4.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.

The AES Corporation (AES): This diversified power generation and utility company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.74%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

