Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.  (AB): This investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.97%, compared with the industry average of 3.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.20%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.  (APAM): This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.20%, compared with the industry average of 3.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR): This self-administered real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.08%, compared with the industry average of 4.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.

The AES Corporation (AES): This diversified power generation and utility company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

