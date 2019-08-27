Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.97%, compared with the industry average of 3.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.20%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.20%, compared with the industry average of 3.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR): This self-administered real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.08%, compared with the industry average of 4.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.

The AES Corporation (AES): This diversified power generation and utility company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 2.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

