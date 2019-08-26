Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust and national direct lender has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.29%, compared with the industry average of 4.29%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.61%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

Banner Corporation (BANR): This holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation Price and Consensus

Banner Corporation price-consensus-chart | Banner Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.95%.

Banner Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banner Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Banner Corporation Quote

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR): This self-administered real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.08%, compared with the industry average of 4.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.95%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

