Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.95%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.20%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.89%, compared with the industry average of 2.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.95%.
