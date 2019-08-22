Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Avianca Holdings S.A.(AVH) : This airline holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Avianca Holdings S.A. Price and Consensus

Avianca Holdings S.A. Price and Consensus

Avianca Holdings S.A. price-consensus-chart | Avianca Holdings S.A. Quote



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.6%.

Avianca Holdings S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avianca Holdings S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avianca Holdings S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Avianca Holdings S.A. Quote



Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This operator of dry cargo carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 33.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote



Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH): This real estate investment trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Price and Consensus

Senior Housing Properties Trust Price and Consensus

Senior Housing Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote



This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Senior Housing Properties Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Senior Housing Properties Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

It's Illegal in 42 States, But Investors Will Make Billions Legally

In addition to the companies you read about above, today you get details on the newly-legalized industry that's tapping into a "habit" that Americans spend an estimated $150 billion on every year.

That's twice as much as they spend on marijuana, legally or otherwise.

Zacks special report revealing how investors can profit from this new opportunity. As more states legalize this activity, the industry could expand by as much as 15X. Zacks' has just released a Special Report revealing 5 top stocks to watch in this space.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SNH , NMM , CNSL , AVH


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar