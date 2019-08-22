Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Avianca Holdings S.A.(AVH) : This airline holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.6%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This operator of dry cargo carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 33.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH): This real estate investment trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

