Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Xperi Corporation (XPER) : This semiconductor manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.9%.

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): This passenger and cargo air transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.6%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This operator of dry cargo carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




Earnings Calendar