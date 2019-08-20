Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Xperi Corporation (XPER) : This semiconductor manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.9%.

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): This passenger and cargo air transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.6%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This operator of dry cargo carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

