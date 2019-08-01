Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.67%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.46%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This specialty retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

Plains Group Holdings (PAGP): This midstream energy infrastructure operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7 % over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.96%, compared with the industry average of 5.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.05%.

