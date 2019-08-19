Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P.(PAGP) : This midstream energy assets operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 6%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 6.1%.

Foresight Energy LP (FELP): This producer of thermal coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 66.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.6%.

