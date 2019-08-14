Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.17%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.2%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm



Amgen  (AMGN): This developer and manufacturer of innovative human therapeutics has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Amgen Inc. Price and Consensus

Amgen Inc. price-consensus-chart



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.

Amgen Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Amgen Inc. dividend-yield-ttm



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm



Ameriprise Financial, Inc.  (AMP): This provider of financial advisory and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.46%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm



See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

