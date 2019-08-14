Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.17%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 8.2%.

Amgen (AMGN): This developer and manufacturer of innovative human therapeutics has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial advisory and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.46%.

