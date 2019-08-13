Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE): This office real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 4.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.18%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.86%, compared with the industry average of 8.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

