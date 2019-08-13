Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 3.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE): This office real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 4.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This global investment management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.18%, compared with the industry average of 2.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.86%, compared with the industry average of 8.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

